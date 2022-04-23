Brentford 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur: Community Player Ratings

Tottenham Hotspur traveled across town to newly promoted Brentford on Saturday, and the Bees gave them all they could handle. Christian Eriksen played well, which is good, but pretty much nobody on Tottenham’s team did. The final score was 0-0, which doesn’t really tell the story — Spurs ended without a shot on target for the second straight match and were fortunate not to lose after Harry Kane cleared a ball off the line and Ivan Toney plonked a late shot off the post.

About the best thing I can say about this match is that they didn’t lose, but Spurs are now two points behind Arsenal in fifth. Time to rate the players!

Rate the players from 1⁄2 to 5 stars. If the player doesn’t deserve a rating due to minutes played, DO NOT RANK. I will round the stars up/down to the nearest half-star for the player ratings later this week.

If you’re on mobile or found this via AMP and the survey isn’t appearing below, here’s a direct link.