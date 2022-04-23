Brentford 0 - 0 Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs fall to fifth after lackluster performance.

Tottenham Hotspur started today’s match in fifth place against mid-table Brentford, knowing that a victory would move them back into fourth place ahead of Arsenal in the race for the final Champions League spot. They responded with a largely listless performance as they take a point against Brentford, 0-0.

Match Timeline

3’ - The press is in full swing for Brentford right away. Spurs are weathering the storm early and trying to maintain possession, but it’s clear they watched the first half of the Villa match.

5’ - Three corners for Brentford, one of which led to a pretty good chance. Spurs manage to finally clear it away to end the threat.

12’ - Spurs seem a bit off so far. It might be the press or it might just be a slow start. A spark would be great right about now.

18’ - An absolutely incredible save by Hugo ends with him laying on the ground in pain. Thankfully, he’s up after a few moments and seems okay.

25’ - Still rough going. Spurs aren’t sharp and Brentford keep forcing them to make mistakes while earning corners. It feels like a goal is coming and it isn’t for Spurs.

29’ - Not a bad run for Spurs but ending it with a Bentancur hope and prayer from 25 yards out is not the best strategy.

39’ - The few chances Spurs have had in this match end like this one just did: A few nice passes, a layoff, and a weak attempt that’s not threatening at all. Kane’s chip here barely qualifies as a shot.

41’ - Peak Martin Atkinson match. Not only did he leave his cards in the dressing room in the first half, I’m starting to wonder if he even has a whistle. Lot of no calls on clear fouls.

Half-Time: No goals after a pretty miserable half of football.

Second Half

46’ - No changes for either side. We’ll see if there will be a tactical change from Conte.

51’ - Another chance for Brentford after some chaos that included Hugo flying out of the box, the Bees send one into the stands after breaking down the defense.

52’ - Kane finally gets a touch in the penalty area and gets a shot off that’s deflected out for a corner.

55’ - Much better stretch of play for Spurs. Good passing and attempts but they’re still unable to unlock the Bees, but it’s the best they’ve looked all match.

65’ - Brentford back on the attack as they get a couple of chances including a rip from distance. The match has picked up but again it feels like Spurs are on the back foot.

66’ - It’s somehow still 0-0. Kane heads one off the line that was going to be a goal, then Hugo makes a big save on Eriksen to preserve the clean sheet. Way, way too close.

74’ - Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur: Davinson Sanchez checks in for Ryan Sessegnon. That’s not anywhere close to the idea I had but here we are.

80’ - Spurs still don’t have a shot on target and have resorted to pumping in crosses blindly. Not great.

86’ - Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur: Lucas Moura checks in Emerson Royal.

89’ - Lucas draws a foul and booking as he tried to dribble into the penalty area. Free kick coming.....and it’s right into the keeper’s hands.

90’ - There will be three added minutes.

90’+1’ - My word. Ivan Toney about had it for Brentford as he clangs one off the far post. Hugo was beaten but saved by the woodwork.

90’+2’ - Close one, but no dice. Kane tries an audacious leaping side volley that goes just wide of the far post.

Full Time: The points are shared with a 0-0 draw. Awful.

Thoughts on the Match