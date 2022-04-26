Tottenham announce preseason friendly vs. Rangers in July

Tottenham Hotspur’s 2022-23 preseason schedule is starting to take shape. Today, the club announced that it will play a preseason friendly against Scottish Premier League side Rangers FC on July 23, and that the match will take place at historic Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow.

We are excited to confirm that our Men's first team will travel to Ibrox for a pre-season friendly against Rangers on Saturday 23 July.



See you soon, @RangersFC! — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 26, 2022

Spurs have already announced a preseason trip to South Korea, home to star Son Heung-Min, also during the month of July, though full details have not yet been announced. In addition, last month David Ornstein reported in The Athletic that Spurs were also working on a stopover in Israel for a preseason match. This trip to Israel has not yet been confirmed, so we don’t know if this match against Rangers is in addition to, or in replacement for, the trip to the Holy Land.

This is pretty cool if you ask me. Rangers have risen from the dead in recent years after being placed in administration and relegated to the Scottish Third Division a decade ago and are back to challenging Celtic for SPL titles. Ibrox is a gorgeous old stadium and it should make for a super fun away day for visiting Spurs fans who are lucky enough to get a ticket to the match.

In its official announcement, the club announced that the match will be broadcast on its new SPURSPLAY streaming service (details, again, coming soon) and on Rangers TV.