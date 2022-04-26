Spurs Women extend Zadorsky contract through 2023

More good news for Tottenham Hotspur! Yesterday, Spurs Women announced the excellent news that it has extended the contract of club captain and central defender Shelina Zadorsky for another season through the end of the 2022-23 season!

️ "I just want to keep growing. It's a huge honour to play for this club."



The Canadian international and Olympic gold medal winner Zadorsky was named club captain this past summer and has been an absolute rock in Spurs’ back line this season. Tottenham’s strength this year has been their defense, and Zadorsky has formed a very impressive partnership alongside Molly Bartrip. Spurs have conceded the third fewest goals in the league this season with 16, behind only title contenders Chelsea and Arsenal, and much of that is due to the outstanding job by Tottenham’s back line and keepers.

“Working with a Club that wants to keep building a winning culture is so exciting to me,” said Shelina in a statement on Spurs’ website. “Working with Rehanne and the rest of our staff has made me a better player and I want to keep growing. It’s a huge honour to play for the Club.

“We are on the right direction. I just want to get more wins for this club.”

Over the past two weeks, Spurs Women have locked down the immediate futures of manager Rehanne Skinner, attacking midfielder Kit Graham, and wing back Ashleigh Neville. Zadorsky adds to this returning core and ensures that Spurs will continue to have a solid defensive spine heading into next season’s WSL campaign.