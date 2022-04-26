Spurs’ Oliver Skipp undergoes surgery, will miss the rest of the season

Those of you who bet your life savings that Oliver Skipp wouldn’t play another minute of football for Tottenham Hotspur this season can collect your winnings now. The club announced today that Skipp has undergone surgery in the United States to correct the lingering injury that has kept him out of the side since January.

Wishing you all the best with your recovery, Skippy. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 26, 2022

I’m not a doctor and won’t pretend to be one. I also am a big believer that unless you ARE a doctor you probably shouldn’t make sweeping comments about the efficacy of a football club’s doctors and physios (and even if you are, it’s still probably not a good idea). Therefore, frustration that Skippy’s basically missed an entire half season of football at a time when Spurs desperately need him aside, I’m not especially interested in legislating the club’s approach to injuries and recovery.

It does, however, kind of make sense that the club would delay surgery as long as possible if there was a chance that Skippy could return for some meaningful minutes during Tottenham’s run-in. The fact that they’re announcing this now means that this particular Rubicon has been passed, and now the focus shifts to getting Skipp back in time for a full preseason. Does it suck? You bet. But it is what it is.

Now, we need to get our Carty Free detectives on the case to find out where in the United States Skippy had his surgery, and to crowdsource a bouquet of flowers for his room from the blog.