The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Wednesday, April 27

Good morning hoddlers. It is wednesday. have no fear. your hoddler-in-chief is your calendar now.

You weren’t expecting a Dane Scarlettt hoddle today, were you? Admit it, that’s alright. I’m sure you woke up thinking good ol’ fitzie was writing about that stupid rubbish barrel again (which is safe and sound). Well your hoddler-in-chief is full of surprises. this is but one.

Dane Scarlett, a hot prospect at Tottenham and for England, recently conducted one of those social-media friendly interviews with Aston Villa youngster Carney Chukwuemeka.

And we learned a little about Scarlett, the Tottenham Hotspur starlet!

Did you know that Wayne Rooney was one of his heroes? “I liked his dirty side,” Scarlett said. It’s not surprising, I guess, considering Scarlett’s age. He grew up watching Rooney during his prime.

And he thinks Jadon Sancho is the best-dressed footballer. I’m glad he mentioned this because I honestly forgot Jadon Sancho still played football, such is the curse of Manchester United. To Scarlett’s credit, though, he did mention Spurs brethren Steven Bergwijn.

He’s got a point, too!

And Scarlett’s most challenging time as a footbaler? That would be the injury he suffered.

He doesn’t explain much, to be fair, but Scarlett injured his knee roughly three years ago and cited it as his biggest challenge. Scarlett’s only 18 years old, so that injury occurred when he was under 16 years old. That’s got to be immense pressure on a footballer (a mentla health topic that was covered in a previous hoddle).

Good on Scarlett for getting back on track and recovering from his injury. It can’t be easy to recover from something like that as a footballer or as a teenager (even as an adult it has to be difficult). It’s been years now since he suffered it. Injuries are difficult, regardless of location or age.

I hope soon he will be able to make an impact regularly for Spurs.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Paranoid Android, by Brad Mehldau

And now for your links:

Long read: What has been behind Tottenham Hotspur Women’s success this season?

The Athletic ($$): Paul Mitchell, one of the most wanted signings in football

Merseyside police investigate criminal activity in away end at Anfield

David Squires cartoon on Manchester United appointing Erik ten Hag

Transfer news: Real Madrid reportedly agree deal for Antonio Rudiger

Cardiff City deny claims they seek compensation following death of Emiliano Sala