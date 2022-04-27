Spurs Women keeper Becky Spencer signs new two year contract

Another one! Tottenham Hotspur Women announced today via social media and their website that goalkeeper Becky Spencer has signed a new two year contract at the club through the end of the 2024 season.

We are delighted to announce that Becky Spencer has signed a new contract with the club that runs until 2024.



Congratulations, @beckyspencer2 — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) April 27, 2022

I’ve long held the opinion that Spencer, 31, is one of the most underrated keepers in the WSL and that she could likely start for any club in the league. Becky’s been in an interesting position this season as she’s basically job-shared the starting position with Finnish keeper Tinja-Riikka Korpela, a situation that has given manager Rehanne Skinner basically a 1 and 1a option between the sticks. Spencer’s smaller in stature than Korpela, but what she lacks in size she makes up with outstanding shot stopping and an ability to competently play out of the back.

In her statement on Spurs’ website, Spencer said the decision to commit to Spurs was due to how far the club has come in recent years and the ambition to continue to improve.

“The direction the Club is going in, the staff, players, and fans made the decision really easy for me. I feel comfortable here, it’s like a home. Where we are now is incredible and I can’t wait to see what is to come.”

You can really see the core of what will be Tottenham’s team next season start to come together with this signing. Spurs’ strength has been in their defense, and that’s clearly been the focus in planning for next season. Yesterday, Spurs announced the extension of Canadian club captain Shelina Zadorsky, and Spurs have already locked down new deals for Skinner, attacking midfielder Kit Graham, and wing back Ashleigh Neville. I wouldn’t be surprised if there are more to come as well.