Report: QPR targeting loan moves for three Tottenham youngsters

There are plenty of questions regarding Tottenham Hotspur’s first team plans summer transfer window, but it’s also important not to look past the next generation of players as well. Tottenham have a number of quality players coming through their academy, and it’s going to be pretty important that, assuming Antonio Conte thinks they’re not ready for the first team, they land productive loans next season.

Troy Parrott, Kion Etete, and Harvey White are three of those players, and according to Football Insider, all three are loan targets for Championship side QPR this summer.

EXCLUSIVE!



- QPR are in talks to sign multiple Tottenham youngsters ahead of the summer.✍️



- Discussions are being led by QPR Under-23s boss Paul Hall. ️



- Troy Parrott, Kion Etete, and Harvey White believed to be of interest.



It’s not a bad plan at all. QPR are currently midtable in the Championship, basically not so good (or so bad) that they wouldn’t necessarily be averse to taking a chance on some promising youth talent. For Etete and Parrott, both strikers, a move to QPR would represent a step up in competition. Etete has split time in two divisions, spending the first half of the season at L2 Northampton before moving up to L1 Cheltenham in January; he has nine goals and four assists combined this season. Parrott has worked his way into a solid role at MK Dons in League One, with his side pushing for promotion to the Championship, and has nine goals and seven assists in 3100 minutes. Parrott’s found a good place in Milton Keynes, and there’s the thought that he could be loaned back to Dons should they promote this season, but it’s good to know that there’s another option.

As for White, he’s an academy product who really needs a loan next season. A central midfielder, he’s well regarded in Spurs’ academy and has been a regular (unused) substitute on Antonio Conte’s Premier League bench but has yet to make his club debut. A year playing regular first team football could do wonders for him.

The Football Insider report notes that QPR have ended up with a number of Spurs academy graduates over the past few years, including Luke Amos, Aramide Oteh, Rafferty Pedder, Charlie Owens, and Jonathan Dinzeyi.

Interest obviously doesn’t mean that this is locked in, but QPR does make sense — it’s a London club meaning that the young players wouldn’t feel the need to relocate to a new city, and QPR and Spurs have a good working relationship. That’s assuming, however, that they’d be playing first team football. It makes a lot less sense if they’re coming in to play for QPR’s U23s. All three of them need minutes at a higher level if they’re going to make it as Premier League caliber footballers, whether at QPR or not.