The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Friday, April 29

Good morning and happy friday hoddlers. Let’s end the week with something lovely!

Tottenham posted some wholesome content last night.

Meet Ryley Keys. Ryley was told he would never walk, but was having a kickabout in his backyard after years of building up strength.

And then comes the surprise visit from our Welsh boys Ben Davies and Joe Rodon. Davies, it must be said, looks so comfortable in this ambassadorial role.

“Hello, I’m Ben,” he says to the man who appears to be Ryley’s father.

Unmissable content.



Ryley Keys was told he would never walk. After years of bravely building his strength and a surprise visit from Ben Davies & Joe Rodon, he’ll now take a penalty at @SpursStadium at May’s North London Derby. pic.twitter.com/q6Tud1Ibmd — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 28, 2022

And Ryley looks proper excited to meet two footballers from his favourite club. And Davies is so relaxed and approachable as well. It’s so sweet.

Ryley, Gentle Ben and Rodon were having a kickaround when Ryley blasted one past the Welsh left centreback. And he mimicked Sonny’s celebration, too!

Rodon then whips out his phone and Son-Heung min makes a guest appearance!

After a brief exchange the two did Sony’s camera gesture. It’s beyond sweet.

This video is so sweet, and a genuine act of kindness from Davies, Rodon and Son. More importantly, it’s a moment Ryley will never forget.

He was even invited to kick a penalty during half-time at the North London Derby on May 12, so do keep an eye out for that.

Nice one Ryley!

Fitzie’s track of the day: Let’s Be Still, by The Head And The Heart

