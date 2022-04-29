Cameron Carter-Vickers attracting interest from more Premier League clubs

Cameron Carter-Vickers is having his moment. Earlier this month we wrote about how his strong performances with Celtic have endeared him to the Hoops faithful to the extent that manager Ange Postecoglou is interested in signing him permanently for £6m. That same report said that Burnley, Wolves, and Leicester were also tracking him.

Well, we can add a couple more Premier League clubs to Cam’s list of admirers. 90min is now reporting that in addition to the above clubs, Southampton and Fulham are both also interested. Fulham would clearly be looking to upgrade their defense after clinching promotion back to the Premier League next season, while at Soton Cam could reunite with his former Spurs academy graduate Kyle Walker-Peters.

It’s looking like, regardless of what happens with Antonio Conte this offseason, Carter-Vickers isn’t in Tottenham’s first team plans. However, it sure seems like he could potentially be in a bunch of other Premier League clubs’ plans. Considering Cam’s been perpetually on loan since he was a teenager, this is a pretty positive development.

It’s a curious conundrum for him, I’m sure. On the one hand, Celtic are a team with a huge following (at least in Scotland) and who regularly play Champions League football. On the other hand, I wonder if the appeal of playing in the Premier League, even if not at an especially high level, would interest him more.

And the more clubs start looking at him, the higher his transfer value is likely to go and the higher wages he’ll likely earn. It wouldn’t surprise me if at the end of the day Tottenham are able to get eight figures for him. If you told me a year ago that we were likely to get more money for Cameron Carter-Vickers than we would for Dele, I would’ve thought you were nuts. But here we are.