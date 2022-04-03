Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle: Match thread and how to watch

Note: This article can and should also be used as the match thread for Tottenham Hotspur Women vs. Aston Villa. Kick-off time is 9:00 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST, streamed on faplayer.thefa.com

After two weeks where the focus was shifted entirely to international football and the World Cup in Qatar this coming winter, it’s good to have the Premier League back. Tottenham Hotspur are back in action this morning against Newcastle United, a team that looked set for relegation before they were purchased by the sovereign wealth fu... [stern look from Premier League lawyers]... uh, friendly Saudi Arabian businessmen. Since January, the first opportunity for the new regime to stretch its financial muscles, Newcastle have only lost twice. Unfortunately for them, it’s been the past two matches, narrow losses away at Chelsea and Everton.

Unfortunately, this is no longer a sad-sack team. The January additions of former Spurs man Kieran Trippier, striker Chris Wood, and CM Bruno Guimaraes. have given Toon a shot in the arm, and we should all expect them to spend like drunken sailors this summer to fund a swift progression up the table.

But that’s for later. Today? Let’s smoosh ‘em. A Tottenham Hotspur win doesn’t guarantee Top Four but it puts the pressure on Arsenal to keep winning. For now, that’s enough.

Lineups

How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

Time: 11:30 AM ET, 4:30 PM ET

TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Streaming: NBCSports.com, Peacock

