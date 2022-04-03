Tottenham 5-1 Newcastle: Spurs roll after second half goal spree

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen Tottenham Hotspur play football. It feels like even longer since we’ve seen Spurs just beat the brakes off another team like what we saw today (5-0 vs. Everton notwithstanding). Spurs went down early to a Fabian Schar free kick goal, but roared back to equalize by halftime, then scored four more in the second half en route to a 5-1 home dismantling of Newcastle United.

Ben Davies, Matt Doherty, Son Heung-Min, Emerson Royal, and Steven Bergwijn all got on the scoresheet for Spurs as Tottenham leaped into fourth place, albeit temporarily, and kept the pressure on Arsenal for the all-important race for top four.

Here are my match reactions.

Reactions