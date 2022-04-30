Saturday Premier League open thread

Five games left! The Premier League is back with a full slate of matches today. Unfortunately, all the really compelling games are tomorrow. Newcastle gets its first really big test of the Human Rights Abuse Era when it hosts Liverpool today at St. James’ Park in the early match, while Jesse Marsch Leeds United will host Manchester City in the late game. The rest? Meh. But it’s still football.

This is your open thread for today’s games. The usual rules apply.

Premier League Schedule

Newcastle vs. Liverpool

7:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. BST

TV: USA Network (USA), BTSport 1 (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com

Watford vs. Burnley

10:00 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

TV: CNBC (USA)

Stream: NBCSports.com

Southampton vs. Crystal Palace

TV: none

Stream: Peacock

Aston Villa vs. Norwich City

TV: USA Network (USA)

Stream: NBCSports.com

Wolves vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

TV: none

Stream: Peacock

Leeds United vs. Manchester City

TV: NBC (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: Peacock, NBCSports.com