Saturday Premier League open thread

Five games left! The Premier League is back with a full slate of matches today. Unfortunately, all the really compelling games are tomorrow. Newcastle gets its first really big test of the Human Rights Abuse Era when it hosts Liverpool today at St. James’ Park in the early match, while Jesse Marsch Leeds United will host Manchester City in the late game. The rest? Meh. But it’s still football.
This is your open thread for today’s games. The usual rules apply.
Premier League Schedule
Newcastle vs. Liverpool
7:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. BST
TV: USA Network (USA), BTSport 1 (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com
Watford vs. Burnley
10:00 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
TV: CNBC (USA)
Stream: NBCSports.com
Southampton vs. Crystal Palace
TV: none
Stream: Peacock
Aston Villa vs. Norwich City
TV: USA Network (USA)
Stream: NBCSports.com
Wolves vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
TV: none
Stream: Peacock
Leeds United vs. Manchester City
TV: NBC (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: Peacock, NBCSports.com
Loading comments...