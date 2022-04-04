The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Monday, April 4

Good morning and happy monday, everyone.

Well, Tottenham have found their scoring boots, haven’t they? Spurs scored 21 goals in their last six games (4-0 vs Leeds, 5-0 vs Everton, 2-3 vs United, 2-0 vs Brighton, 3-1 vs West Ham and 5-1 vs Newcastle).

That’s an average of 3.5 goals scored per match. With so many goals scored, it can be hard to keep track of them all and which ones were the best.

So, with that in mind, let’s take a look at three of my favourite goals from Spurs’ current run:

Kane and Son set a new record

History makers.



EVERY Harry and Sonny goal and assist from their incredible @premierleague record. pic.twitter.com/y5okgoWSfA — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 27, 2022

Is there a better attacking duo than Harry Kane and Son Heung-min? Historically speaking: No.

From near the halfway line, Kane sent a perfectly-weighted long ball to Son who fought off two Leeds defenders outside the box, slotting the ball into the net to send the away end at Elland Road into hysterics.

That link-up play brought Kane and Son to 37 goal combinations, surpassing Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard.

That pass from Doherty

Matt Doherty has undergone a bit of a resurgence under Antonio Conte. Doherty notched a goal and an assist during Sunday’s 5-1 win against Newcastle, but perhaps his best performance came against Everton on March 7.

Doherty and Kane are golfing buddies, and the two certainly seemed to hit the links during Spurs’ 5-0 rout of the Toffees. Of course, there was that gorgeous chip shot from Doherty that Kane volleyed home, but there was another that caught my eye.

That’s right: That perfect one-touch through ball to Kane that obliterated Everton’s backline. Dejan Kulusevski’s ball made its way to Doherty in Spurs’ own half, who found the outstretched arm of an onside Harry Kane and perfectly threaded the ball in his path. Kane, back to his masterful self, buried it and plunged the dagger into the match.

A crucial header from Davies

When Fabian Schar put Newcastle up 1-0 on Sunday, I daydreamed about the incoming boos at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. For all the possession Spurs had, they were losing - and it was a story that felt well-ready already.

Then, in the 43rd minute, during a second attempt at a corner kick, Sonny flicked the ball in front of goal where it met the unmarked head of Ben Davies. N17 finally was able to exhale. This wasn’t going to be one of those anxiety-driven Newcastle matches.

The second half of Sunday’s game was gorgeous football, the kind that we thought we would get when Conte took over a few months ago. His ideas are clicking, the team is playing the way he wants them to and the results speak for themselves.

Sunday’s game was a tricky one. Without Davies’ header, it may not have been so celebratory.

