Sky: Oliver Skipp in talks for new Tottenham contract

Oliver Skipp is close to a return to Tottenham Hotspur’s lineup after an extended layoff due to injury. And it looks like he may be bringing a new contract with him. According to Sky Sports’ transfer tracker, Skipp is currently in negotiations with the club to commit his future to Spurs.

There’s not a whole lot in the report — just a couple of paragraphs, really, and it just says that Skippy’s in “advanced negotiations” for a new deal.

Skippy signed his last contract in 2020 when Jose Mourinho was still scowling on the sidelines at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and a quick and cursory Google suggests he’s only on £25k/week, one of the lowest earners in the first team. (Yes, I realize “only” is a relative term here but we’re talking professional footballers.) In the meantime, Skipp has seen himself develop substantially to the point where he was regularly selected as a starter in Antonio Conte’s midfield before his injury in January.

That injury meant that he’s missed about three months of action with an infection in his groin that has lingered far longer than anyone anticipated. Conte has suggested that Skipp could return to full training as soon as next week, and getting him back up to speed for Tottenham’s run-in could be important for Tottenham’s top four chances. We still haven’t seen him play alongside January signing Rodrigo Bentancur, and I’m especially curious about that partnership.

Honestly, considering Skipp’s importance to the team at this point and how much he’s improved over the past year or so, giving him a new contract should be a given. Heck, Spurs could double his wages and he’d still easily be on the lower end of the wage scale at the club. He’s homegrown, an academy grad, loves the club, and is also pretty darn good. This is a no-brainer and I hope we get official confirmation soon.