Report: Cameron Carter-Vickers in demand after Old Firm heroics

Cameron Carter-Vickers’ football journey has been anything but straight, but it looks like he may finally get a permanent transfer away from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer. A graduate of Spurs’ academy, CCV has been on literal perpetual loan since the 2017 season, with Sheffield United, Ipswich, Swansea City, Stoke City, Luton, Bournemouth, and this season, Celtic.

However, he’s hit his stride this year in the Scottish Premier League, and has become a fan favorite at Celtic Park. He even scored in this weekend’s Old Firm win over Rangers, something that will likely endear him to Celtic fans for a long time.

According to the Daily Record, Celtic seem ready to make a move for him permanently. Cam’s loan deal apparently has a £6m purchase clause baked in, but the article says that Cam is now being looked at by Burnley, Wolves, and Leicester City as defensive depth.

In honesty, Celtic would be a pretty decent place for Carter-Vickers to land. The SPL isn’t exactly a high-powered European league, but Celtic consistently plays European football and is often in at least the qualification playoffs for the Champions League. Cam’s made 39 appearances this season for Celtic, and you’d have to think that he’d probably prefer playing regularly for Celtic over sitting the bench at a club like Leicester or Wolves. Carter-Vickers also would like to get back into the frame for USA international appearances, for which he declared a few years ago. The best way to catch Gregg Berhalter’s eye is to play lots of football and play well — odds are he’s got a better chance to do that in Scotland.

We’ve been talking about Carter-Vickers since he was a teenager built like a linebacker, but it’s never quite come together for him at Tottenham, and it should be quite clear by now that he doesn’t have much of a future at Spurs. He’s somehow still only 24, but if he were going to make a breakthrough into contention for first team minutes he would’ve done it by now. Spurs likely aren’t going to make a huge amount of money on him, but flipping him for a small profit this summer would benefit all parties. And as a Cam fan and a USMNT supporter, I’d like to see him in a position where he can start getting back into the frame for international minutes.

The Daily Record says Hoops manager Ange Postecoglou and Celtic will start opening negotiations to sign Carter-Vickers this spring. I kind of hope that’s where he ends up.