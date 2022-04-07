Spurs to welcome Sessegnon, Reguillon back from injury ahead of Aston Villa match

Yesterday didn’t bring the injury news we all wanted — poor Oliver Skipp — but there’s good news today! Dan Kilpatrick has redeemed himself in my eyes with a new article in the Evening Standard, reporting that Spurs are due to welcome back both Ryan Sessegnon and Sergio Reguilon for Tottenham Hotspur’s match at Aston Villa this Saturday. Thanks, Dan! I don’t care what people say about you and jinxing injury returns, you’re all right in my book.

This is good news. Matt Doherty had an incredible match in Spurs’ big win over Newcastle last Sunday, but I’m generally of the opinion that a natural left wing back is usually a better option than a right wing back playing out of position.

Antonio Conte had said last week that Sessegnon was “very, very close” to a return which tells me that it probably has more to do with fitness than injury rehabilitation. Reguillon, meanwhile, suffered a knock in training last week and missed the Newcastle match. Having them both gives Conte options, and considering they’re both freshly returned it wouldn’t shock me at all if we see a planned substitution at some point during Saturday’s match.

With Sess and Sergio back, that leaves Spurs with only Skipp and Tanganga on their injury list — Tanganga, of course, is out for the season after having knee surgery and by this point Spurs have probably put Skippy on a groin transplant donor waiting list.

Spurs kick off against Villa at Villa Park on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. BST.