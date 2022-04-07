Women’s North London Derby rescheduled for Wednesday, May 4

We have a new date for the men’s North London Derby, which was rescheduled from its original date. Now we also have one for the Women’s NLD. Tottenham Hotspur Women announced that the away derby against Arsenal will now take place on Wednesday, May 4 at the Emirates Stadium.

The NLD was supposed to have been played two weekends ago, but was postponed after a number of positive COVID-19 tests within the Tottenham Women squad, the same outbreak that scuttled the midweek match against Chelsea. Now the match will be moved to mid week, but will still take place at the Emirates as originally planned.

I love it when big WSL matches like this one take place in the big stadiums. It lends an air of gravitas, and also usually means more people in attendance. This is especially true for families, who can take advantage of the lower ticket prices to still get an exciting night out at a big football stadium.

The NLD will be a tough match for Spurs, without question — Arsenal are battling for a WSL title with Chelsea, and will be motivated to take every point possible. Spurs have only once ever gotten a result against their rivals — that was just this year, a 1-1 home draw in November at The Hive. But if they want to keep their (slim) hopes alive for a top three finish, Spurs will probably need a point against the Gunners. Gonna be a tough one, especially in a good but hostile atmosphere.