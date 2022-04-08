The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Friday, April 8

Good morning and happy friday, hoddlers.

It’s hard to believe that nearly five years have passed since Tottenham U-23 coah Ugo Ehiogo died of cardiac arrest.

In honour of Ehiogu, Laurence Gant, Head of Academy Sports Medicine and Science, embarked on a five-day cycle journey this week in his memory and to raise funds for London Hearts, an organisation providing CPR training in local communities.

The JustGiving page reads: “Ugo believed in helping others, and in his now famous last tweet, even encouraged people to #DoSomethingKind, reminding us all how good it feels to help those less fortunate.”

Good luck to Laurence Gant who starts his #RideForUgo today, starting at Rangers for whom Ugo scored a famous overhead kick winner in the Old Firm derby in 2007.



Text RIDE10 to 70450 to donate £10 to the London Hearts charity pic.twitter.com/df2lz07gXw — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 5, 2022

Gant’s journey has taken him to every club Ehiogu played for during his career, beginning his trek from Glasgow to Middlesbrough. And it looks like the 12-hour journey was a difficult one.

“First day done and it was a brutal one, 12 hours of rain, wind, and hills but all for a fantastic cause,” Gant said.

On Thursday Gant made the approximately seven-hour bicycle ride from Riverside Stadium to Elland Road in Leeds.

“Two great clubs linked today by one great man, sadly missed,” Gant said in his Twitter notes.

Another great day in memory of Ugo. Riverside Stadium to Elland Road. Two great clubs linked today by one great man, sadly missed#RideForUgo #DoSomethingKind https://t.co/Fzev9X7KkO — Laurence Gant (@DrLaurenceGant) April 7, 2022

His next destination looks to be Sheffield United’s Brammall lane before arriving at Villa Park this Saturday.

After Villa Park, Gant will finish his trek at the Tottenham Hotspur training centre in Enfield, where Ehiogu suffered his cardiac arrest.

#RideForUgo is a wonderful tribute to a wonderful man, who meant so much to football and to his family.

And, hopefully, the funds raised from this endeavour will go to supplies needed to provide defibrillators and CPR training to local community grounds so footballers of all ages can play safely.

