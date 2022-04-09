Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch

We’re all probably sick of hearing that every match is a “must win” from here on out, but it’s the truth: Tottenham Hotspur’s quest for Champions League football is pretty simple. While it’s foolish to expect perfection, especially with Liverpool still on the fixture list, if Spurs win out that last spot is theirs! Heck, they might even jump Chelsea who look like a disaster right now.

But, let’s not get ahead of ourselves given the roller coaster this team has put us all through. Aston Villa are no pushover, and before their 2-1 defeat at the hands of West Ham, they had rattled off three straight wins and outscoring their opponents 9-0 in the process. It should be an entertaining match, to say the least. Let’s get all three points and keep the pressure on the red side of north London, shall we?

Lineups

Lineups will be posted one hour prior to kickoff.

How to Watch

Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Villa Park, Birmingham, England

Time: 12:30 PM EDT, 5:30 PM UK

TV: NBC (US), Sky Sports Main Event (UK)

Streaming: DAZN (CAN)

