Aston Villa 0-4 Tottenham: Community Player Ratings

It was a good day. Tottenham Hotspur went to Aston Villa, scored early, withstood a first half barrage from the home side, and then went on to crush Villa 4-0. Son Heung-Min had a hat trick, and Dejan Kulusevski added a goal and an assist in a match that wasn’t nearly as dominant as the scoreline indicated. Sonny is now just three goals behind Mo Salah in the race for the golden boot.

Harry Kane didn’t score, but had two assists, and Hugo Lloris had numerous first half saves while under a barrage of Aston Villa shots. All that, and Arsenal also lost today, meaning Spurs are now in fourth with a +10 goal differential over the Gunners.

A weird match — the xG was actually pretty close despite the scoreline — and Spurs were probably fortunate to not concede at LEAST a goal. But they didn’t, Son Heung-Min is magnificent, and top four is now Tottenham’s to lose.

Time to rate the players!

Rate the players from 1⁄2 to 5 stars. If the player doesn’t deserve a rating due to minutes played, DO NOT RANK. I will round the stars up/down to the nearest half-star for the player ratings later this week.

If you’re on mobile or found this via AMP and the survey isn’t appearing below, here’s a direct link.