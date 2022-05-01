Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leicester City: Match Thread and How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur’s chances for making the top four and securing Champions League has taken a hit the last two matches, but the Lilywhites still control their own destiny with five matches to go. This week’s challenge are Leicester City, who were the victims of some insane late match heroics by one Steven Bergwijn just a few months ago.

The Foxes are still in Europa Conference League as they settled for a 1-1 draw against AS Roma and former Spurs manager Jose Mourinho. It is entirely possible they rotate for this match, considering they played a near full-strength squad just three days ago. That would certainly benefit Spurs, who sit two points behind Arsenal and can go above them to put pressure on the Gunners. The arch rivals play West Ham right after, another team still in Europe and will almost certainly rotate given they are pushing for the Europa League crown. If the two sides hold serve, we’re one step closer from that North London Derby being one of the biggest matches of the season.

But first, let’s take care of business today and get back on track.

Lineups

How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leicester City

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

Time: 2:00 PM UK, 9:00 AM ET

TV: None. No, really.

Streaming: Peacock (USA), DAZN (CAN)

