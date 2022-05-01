Tottenham 3-1 Leicester: Community Player Ratings

That felt good. Tottenham Hotspur hosted Leicester City knowing that only a win would do if they were going to keep pace with Arsenal in the race for the top four. And a win they got. Son Heung-Min was pulsating today, scoring a brace including an absolute worldy in the second half, and Harry Kane scored a first half header off of a Son corner. Kelechi Iheanacho scored a consolation goal in extra time, but it was Spurs who got full points as they (temporarily?) leapfrogged Arsenal in the table.

And how about that Dejan Kulusevski guy?

Time to rate the players!

Rate the players from 1⁄2 to 5 stars. If the player doesn’t deserve a rating due to minutes played, DO NOT RANK. I will round the stars up/down to the nearest half-star for the player ratings later this week.

If you’re on mobile or found this via AMP and the survey isn’t appearing below, here’s a direct link.