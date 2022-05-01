Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Leicester City: Son brace powers Spurs to big win

After two disastrous performances that saw Tottenham Hotspur falling behind its rivals Arsenal, Antonio Conte changed his lineup as Lucas Moura came on for Dejan Kulusevski to start the game.
Knowing how lackluster Spurs looked against Brighton and Brentford attacking-wise, Spurs jumped on Leicester with formidable pressure, earning a corner in the first two minutes of play.
With set pieces being the worst thing for Tottenham, it was only right for Spurs to score their first goal of the game with Heung Min Son delivering a ball to Harry Kane.
Taking a 1-0 lead into the second half, a substitution by Conte to bring on Kulusevski for Moura was the difference-maker for Spurs.
As they grab all three points and take a one-point lead over Arsenal, for the moment, Spurs shift their focus to Anfield with a crucial three points on the line for both sides.
NOTES:
- Moura being on for Kulusevski on the team sheet was one I believe needed to happen. Kulusevski looked rugged the previous two games and with a rest before the hour mark, he had a chance to make an instant impact against tired legs.
- Two assists by Kulusevski to Son were difference-makers, with Kulusevski making runs into the box and finding Son in the box for the first goal.
- Pierre-Emile Højbjerg’s reaction to Son’s second goal sums it up. Wonderful strike and could be the Premier League Goal of the Season.
- Defensively, Ben Davies struggled in the first half, giving chances for Patson Daka to break the deadlock. After picking up his yellow card on a challenge, the Welsh International locked in and provided a solid display.
- Eric Dier and Cristian Romero provided several pressures up in the middle of the pitch. Romero’s challenge in the build-up to the third goal shows the Argentine is ruthless and Iove It.
- Harry Kane started slow, failing to control the ball or find passes in the middle of the pitch. Kane found his way as the ankles got loose and the gears clicked.
- Unable to keep the clean sheet in the game's final minutes, Spurs need to stay focused for all 90 plus minutes to keep the Goal Differential advantage.
- Four matches to go, it will be a nerve-wracking May.
