Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Leicester City: Son brace powers Spurs to big win

After two disastrous performances that saw Tottenham Hotspur falling behind its rivals Arsenal, Antonio Conte changed his lineup as Lucas Moura came on for Dejan Kulusevski to start the game.

Knowing how lackluster Spurs looked against Brighton and Brentford attacking-wise, Spurs jumped on Leicester with formidable pressure, earning a corner in the first two minutes of play.

With set pieces being the worst thing for Tottenham, it was only right for Spurs to score their first goal of the game with Heung Min Son delivering a ball to Harry Kane.

Taking a 1-0 lead into the second half, a substitution by Conte to bring on Kulusevski for Moura was the difference-maker for Spurs.

As they grab all three points and take a one-point lead over Arsenal, for the moment, Spurs shift their focus to Anfield with a crucial three points on the line for both sides.

