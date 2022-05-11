Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal Preview: Everything is on the line in the North London Derby

A questionable postponement earlier this season has landed the second North London Derby at the season’s climax. Tottenham Hotspur’s hard-fought, yet ultimately disappointing draw against Liverpool on Saturday leaves Spurs four points below their rivals, meaning even a derby win would require another Arsenal stumble in order to acquire fourth place.

Arsenal have been oscillating in form since February, winning five straight, then dropping four of five, now having won the past four against decent competition. Spurs will have to hope that a Thursday win will set off another change in fortune, needing either Newcastle or Everton to earn at least a draw to let them jump back into the Champions League places.

Tottenham’s recent results have not been as pristine, but the 3-1 win over Leicester and the tough draw at Liverpool are both positives that should build some momentum. Spurs have allowed just five goals over their past eight matches and have not conceded more than one. It seems like this one will come down to the front three’s ability to score.

Tottenham Hotspur (5th, 62pts) vs. Arsenal (4th, 66pts)

Date: Thursday, May 12

Time: 2:45 pm ET, 7:45 pm UK

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports Main Event (UK)

Holding Liverpool to just one goal at home is quite the feat, and the Tottenham defense has twice stymied the Reds attack (1.5 and 1.2 xG). The back five was completely in sync and allowed very few significant chances. Arsenal is not close to this level of lethal and will have a hard time replicating a win like that over Nuno Espirito Santo — which only featured 0.8 xG for the home side anyway.

Despite the comments made by Jurgen Klopp, Spurs have not had to sacrifice its attacking desires to maintain a strong defense. Still, to earn the required three points from this derby, the stars are going to have to shine. Harry Kane is always up for scoring against Arsenal, but the beneficiary under Antonio Conte has been Heung-Min Son, who enters the week just two goals off the Golden Boot lead.

Both players will get looks on goal, just how many (and how good) will depend on the play of the midfield and wingbacks. Arsenal has been decent in the middle and recent Spurs struggles have come in matches where the central midfielders could not move the ball. There will be counterattack opportunities as always, but another quality team goal or two could be the difference.

Three themes