Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal: Match Thread and How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur’s chances for Champions League football rest on the result of tonight’s match with rival Arsenal.

This match should have been played back in January, but Arsenal filed a request to delay it under COVID-19 protocol when they only had one reported positive test and had just loaned a few players out. The Premier League granted it, leaving us with this insanely important match that will help shape the final standings in the table.

Arsenal are four points clear of Spurs with three matches to play. Winning this match will narrow the deficit to one point and give Spurs a fighting chance to leapfrog their rivals. A loss ends the race and will send the Gunners to the Champions League for the first time since the 2016-17 season. A draw will put Spurs on life support, but won’t outright end their chances.

All of that is a fancy way of saying “this is a must win match” and nothing else matters. The club is ready, and has been ready, since January:

Let’s smash them.

Lineups

Lineups will be posted one hour prior to kickoff.

How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

Time: 7:45 PM UK, 2:45 PM ET

TV: USA Network (US), Sky Ultra HD (UK)

Streaming: DAZN (CAN)

