Tottenham vs. Arsenal: NLD Community Player Ratings

WINNER WINNER CELEBRATORY PLAYER RATINGS DINNER

By Dustin George-Miller
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

BIG GAMES RESULT IN BIG GAME PLAYERS! Tottenham Hotspur hosted the (rescheduled) North London Derby on Thursday evening knowing they had to beat their arch-rivals to have any shot of finishing top four. What did they do? Put them to the sword. Harry Kane scored a brace and Son Heung-Min scored another past a ten-man Arsenal side after Rob Holding was sent off for two yellow cards in the first half.

There’s a lot of good stuff to talk about from this match, but first — we got some players to rate!

Rate the players from 1⁄2 to 5 stars. If the player doesn’t deserve a rating due to minutes played, DO NOT RANK. I will round the stars up/down to the nearest half-star for the player ratings later this week.

If you’re on mobile or found this via AMP and the survey isn’t appearing below, here’s a direct link.

