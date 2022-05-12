Tottenham 3-0 Arsenal: Spurs roll past 10-man Gunners in North London Derby

It was one of the biggest, most highly anticipated, and potentially most consequential North London Derby in more than a decade. Tottenham Hotspur hosted Arsenal in a rare mid-week NLD, with Spurs needing a win to have any chance of making top four at the expense of their arch-rivals. Spurs were given a blow when central defender Cristian Romero was ruled out of the side after picking up a thigh bruise against Liverpool and with Davinson Sanchez replacing him.

Fans needn’t have worried. Tottenham picked up an (admittedly soft) first half penalty that Harry Kane converted, Kane added another near the end of the first half, Arsenal’s Rob Holding was sent off for two yellow cards, and Son Heung-Min scored his 21st goal of the season seconds into the second half as Spurs rolled over the Gunners. The final score was 3-0.

NORTH LONDON IS WHITE! Time to celebrate! Here are my notes from the match.

Reactions