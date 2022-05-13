The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Friday, May 13

Good morning and happy friday, hoddlers. Who else is feeling incredible after that 3-0 win yesterday?

(And apologies for the late publish on this! Fitzie got his am and pm mixed up).

We all know what is coming up this weekend: an early kickoff against Burnley. I can’t think of many teams less deserving of waking up for than Burnley FC, but this is what the great Premier League schedulers decided.

I’m not going to lie — When I see a 7 a.m. kickoff against Burnley I think of this:

I’ve been preconditioned to feel this way after so many mornings spent watching turgid football. But I refuse this time. I won’t let it happen. Please, Tottenham, let a hoddler-in-chief experience happiness for more than 72 hours.

And with an early kickoff comes breakfast (except for Britons who would have an early lunch). So I’m curious - what are you go-to breakfasts for an early Tottenham kickoff?

Fitzie’s pre-Premier League breakfasts have changed over the years. In my college days I would wake up extra early, go on a run and then hit up the bodega for some pancakes, bacon and coffee to go before 7 a.m. It was wonderful.

In London I had early lunch. I usually fancied some handheld item - there was one barbeque chicken wrap that I really enjoyed at my local.

My early-kickoff breakfasts now consist of turkey sausage, orange slices, a banana and a coffee. It’s a balanced meal to start the day, right? Besides, with my running routes much longer than they used to be, I need a healthier option than pancakes and bacon.

Feel free to share your early morning (or early afternoon) bites here! Who knows, maybe you’ll inspire a commenter or hoddler-in-chief to try something new.

And don’t forget Sunday’s big game!

Fitzie’s track of the day: Uncontrollable Urge, by Devo

