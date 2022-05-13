Report: Tottenham Hotspur Women, Brighton Women FC interested in Chelsea midfielder Drew Spence

According to BBC Sport journalist Emma Sanders, Tottenham Hotspur Women are interested in Chelsea player Drew Spence. Chelsea recently announced Spence’s decision to leave at the end of the season in a teary-eyed video, and she’s reportedly visited Spurs’ training ground since. Don’t get too excited yet though, Spurs will face competition from up-and-coming WSL side Brighton in actually signing the legendary midfielder.

More WSL transfer chat... Tottenham also interested in Drew Spence, along with Brighton. Told Spence was at the Spurs training ground last week. Emily Simpkins has interest from Leicester & Aston Villa. — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) May 12, 2022

Drew Spence is an all-purpose midfielder who specializes in fierce defense and slick passing, but also has the capability to finish the chances she gets. She’s been with Chelsea for fourteen years, and in that time she’s won 5 league titles, 3 FA cups, 2 Continental Cups, and 1 Community Shield. She’s basically a Chelsea legend—their most capped player, and scorer of their first goals in both the WSL 1 and the Champions League. Though Spence previously played for England, she switched allegiances to Jamaica and made her first appearance for the Reggae Girlz last summer.

This would be a smart signing. Although she’s not necessarily an attacking midfielder, Drew has shooting boots, and this team needs shots from anywhere we can get them. Tottenham midfielder Maeva Clemaron’s contract expires in June 2022, and we don’t yet know whether or not she’ll sign a new one. Even if she stays, Spurs look noticeably weaker in ball progression when even just one of Maeva or Eveliina Summanen is out, or having an off game. Drew has been a strong squad player for Chelsea for the last few years, so it would be awesome to have her in rotation. Eveliina is also only 23, and Drew could provide some top notch guidance on how to develop into a world class midfielder.

Personally, I’d love to see a WSL legend in lilywhite. I hope we get this one over the line.