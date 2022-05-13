Son Heung-Min nominated for Premier League Player of the Season

In Tottenham Hotspur’s big North London Derby win over Arsenal yesterday, Son Heung-Min was electric, scoring another goal and extending his red-hot streak of form. Now he’s being recognized for his play with, I believe, his first ever nomination for Premier League Player of the Season!

Yesterday’s goal was Sonny’s 21st of the season, all from open play, which puts him just one goal behind Mohammed Salah in the Golden Boot race with just two matches to go. This season has been easily his best as a Tottenham Hotspur player and ranks up there as one of the best of his career. His nomination for Player of the Season is absolutely warranted, and quite honestly if the voting took place right now I think he’d have a puncher’s chance of winning it. If he ends up with the Golden Boot by the end of the season, he’d ABSOLUTELY have earned it.

Sonny’s competition for the award includes Liverpool’s Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo and Kevin De Bruyne, West Ham’s Jarrod Bown, Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, and Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse. You can vote for your favorite South Korean Tottenham Hotspur player at the Premier League’s website.

In slightly related news, the Premier League also released their nominations for Manager of the Season and somehow Antonio Conte did NOT get a nod, which kind of blows my mind. The five managers nominated were Brentford’s Thomas Frank, City’s Pep Guardiola, Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp, Crystal Palace’s Patrick Viera, and Newcastle’s Eddie Howe.

... Yes, Eddie Howe. Over Conte. Wild. Might as well have nominated the nation of Saudi Arabia. I’m not normally one to be salty over stuff like this, and Howe’s been fine I guess, but that just seems insane.

But whatever. Go vote for Sonny.