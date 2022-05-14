FA Cup final and Saturday football open thread

Folks, I’m not going to lie. I googled Premier League Schedule <enter> and was extremely confused that there were NO Premier League football matches on what looked to me like a perfectly good Saturday. Until I was reminded that it’s the FA Cup final day. So that happened.

So this is your open thread for that match between Chelsea and Liverpool, one that I think we can all agree we hope ends with both teams sinking into the Thames. But there’s more interesting football that’s also available to you — there are semifinal legs for both the Championship and League Two playoffs happening today, and those look kinda fun. You could check those out if you don’t feel like hate-watching a stupid domestic cup final with two unpalatable teams.

But that’s just me. Hey, do what you want. This is YOUR open thread and the usual rules still apply.

Saturday Football Open Thread

Championship Playoff Semifinals

Sheffield United vs. Nottingham Forest

10:00 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

TV: Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: ESPN+

FA Cup Final

Chelsea vs. Liverpool

11:45 a.m. ET / 4:45 p.m. BST

TV: BBC One, ITV 1 (UK)

Stream: ESPN+

League Two Playoff Semifinals

Mansfield Town vs. Northampton Town

2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. BST

TV: Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: ESPN+