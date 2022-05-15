Tottenham Hotspur vs. Burnley: Match thread and how to watch

Trap game - /trap ɡām/ - noun: A game played against an opponent generally deemed to be easy to defeat. As a result a person or team may not prepare as thoroughly as they would for a formidable opponent. Often this attitude and its attendant lack of preparation lead to a loss.

Boy oh boy, this is the very definition of Tottenham Hotspur’s lunchtime matchup today with Burnley in the penultimate match of the season.

After a thorough destruction of their north London rivals on Thursday, Spurs now sit just a point behind Arsenal with two matches to play. On paper, this is a mismatch. Then again, we said that back in February when Spurs took on the Clarets at Turf Moor in driving rainstorm and lost 1-0. This isn’t a dead rubber match for Burnley, either. They’re fighting for their Premier League lives as they are level on points with Leeds United but have a massive advantage in goal differential. The Clarets will almost certainly try to pack it in and hit on the counter, so it’s vital that Spurs go for the jugular early and often to smash them.

A win today and Spurs will go two points clear of Arsenal, who play tomorrow night at St. James Park against resurgent Newcastle, whose only loss at home in 2022 is to Liverpool. It is absolutely vital that Spurs put the pressure on the Gunners with a victory today.

Lineups

Lineups will be posted one hour prior to kickoff.

How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

Time: 12:00 PM UK, 7:00 AM ET

TV: USA Network (US), BT Sport 1 (UK)

Streaming: DAZN (CAN)

