Tottenham vs. Burnley: Community Player Ratings

Well, that was stressful. Tottenham Hotspur hosted relegation-threatened Burnley on Sunday morning, three days after a huge North London Derby win, in a must-win match if they wanted to keep the pressure on Arsenal for top four.

They got the win, but barely. Ashley Barnes’ VAR’d handball penalty, converted by Harry Kane, was the difference between the sides, with Spurs grinding out a nervy 1-0 win. Now all eyes turn to St. James’ Park when Newcastle hosts Arsenal on Monday.

Extremely not a fun match to watch, but a win is a win is a win.

Time to rate the players!

Rate the players from 1⁄2 to 5 stars. If the player doesn’t deserve a rating due to minutes played, DO NOT RANK. I will round the stars up/down to the nearest half-star for the player ratings later this week.

If you’re on mobile or found this via AMP and the survey isn’t appearing below, here’s a direct link.