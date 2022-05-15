Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Burnley: Harry Kane penalty is the difference maker

After a jubilating performance against Arsenal in the North London Derby on Thursday, Tottenham had a quick turnaround for the first game of the 37th game week.

Spurs found several gaps in the final third to create chances on Burnley, playing the ever-so pesky Burnley squad that plays very defensive.

However, the tree trunk that is Nick Pope saved every shot that was targeted at him. He has been known to play his best in goal against Tottenham. Could it be an audition? Who knows? Wouldn’t mind the chap as a possible number two.

The only goal in the game came in extra time before the first half ended when Ashley Barnes was called for a handball after a Davinson Sanchez flick inside the box. After a quick review by VAR and Kevin Friend, the penalty was given. Yes, it would have been great for Son Heung-min to get his chance to tie Mohamed Salah in the Golden Boot race, but Harry Kane is one of the best penalty kick takers in the world. Slotting his shot into the bottom left corner, Spurs took a 1-0 lead into the half.

The second half saw a more aggressive Burnley side that is still fighting to stay above relegation. The Clarets had a big chance within the hour mark when Barnes curled his shot past Hugo Lloris but hit the left post. This gave everyone who supports Spurs a knot in their stomach, it couldn’t be, right?

Tottenham never gave way, staying calm, cool, and poised as the boys went up and down both sides of the pitch to keep the clean sheet and create chances.

Son had a brilliant chance to grab two goals on the attacking side, but once again Pope played out of his mind. Anywhere else with his placement of the shot, and Son sits joint top goal scorer.

Spurs picked up the three points in what many would call a trap game in front of the home crowd for the final time this season.

Now, we wait for Monday Night Football a St. James Park as the Toon squad looks to break the hearts of Arsenal.

Notes:

A stomach virus went across the training room over the two days before Burnley, with Dejan Kulusevksi suffering the worst of it. He would appear in the game after 75 minutes for Lucas Moura.

Spurs backline played well, sure there were a few hiccups with not timing passes right to Betancur and Højbjerg, but they only allowed one chance early in the game to Maxwell Cornet.

It was good to see Antonio Conte give Joe Rodon another cameo. He seems to have trust in the Welshman, sure injuries have made it happen but Rodon is always ready and never complaining.

‘Spurs' front three were not at their best today. A slight hangover from NLD? Who knows but all three missed chances would have blown the roof off the game and not made us all sweat till the final whistle.

With one final game left in the season, at Carrow Road, could everything come down to Championship Sunday for the fourth and final Champions League spot?