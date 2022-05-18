The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Wednesday, May 18

Good morning and happy wednesday, hoddlers. the rubbish collectors did not collect your hoddler-in-chief’s rubbish, even though your hoddler-in-chief’s rubbish was placed in the appropriate barrel on the curb.

So your hoddler-in-chief was minding his own business and watching television when, all of a sudden, the Wrexham AFC pitch appears on his television screen.

“Okay, this is weird,” your hoddler-in-chief thinks as he listens to Ryan Reynolds speaking. For those that do not know, Reynolds partly owns the Welsh football club.

And we know it’s Wrexham because of a couple of giveaways. First is the giant “WREXHAM” lettering on the seats. Second is Reynolds saying “As the owner of Wrexham Footbal Club...”

It’s essentially an advertisement for 1Password, some sort of password manager application. But that doesn’t really matter.

This is a cool spot and a fun opportunity for these Wrexham players who also got to star in the commercial. It’s very Ryan Reynolds-esque - quirky humour, etc etc etc. It’s no Just Friends, but it’s kind of funny.

And, really, kudos to those Wrexham players. And to Reynolds as well. At least he’s using his celebrity to elevate the football club he partially owns. It got some good engagement, too! As of this writing it has 1.4K retweets and 14K likes.

If it helps out Wrexham - who are battling it out for a spot in League 2 - then heck, why not?

Fitzie’s track of the day: Black Coffee, by Aviv

