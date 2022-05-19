The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Thursday, May 19

Good morning and happy thursday hoddlers.

Does anyone else think that the whole “documentary” craze has gone too far? If you haven’t thought that, then let me please introduce you to the film Set!

This film follows one of these most competitive table-setting competitions in the world, where forks and knives and spoons are meticulously placed and spaced - and knick knacks and doo-dads could make or break your diners’ experience.

What, you think this isn’t serious business? Well, according to the programme, a singular misplaced spoon could derail what otherwise was considered a spotless table.

Now this looks much more intense than your hoddler-in-chief’s table-setting. He typically used a fork, knife, plate and glass (maybe two glasses) on one of those fake-wood Walmart tables, garnished with a paper napkin and a notebook with its accompanying pen.

Do such rebellious spirits exist in the world of Set!?

Some people really like the movie, though. It actually won the jury award for “Best Documentary” at the Newport Beach Festival in 2021. That’s some impressive stuff, table-setters.

And some of these contestants spend up to six months preparing their perfect tables for the competition. That’s a lot of time.

Considering that we’re in May, now perhaps could be the perfect time for you amateur table-setters to begin crafting your perfect spread for the holidays. Are you thinking a wondrous cornucopia for Thanksgiving, colourful party hats for Christmas or some lovely candles for Hannukah?

Time to set those tables.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Make It Right, by Sasami

And now for your links:

