The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Monday, May 2

Good morning and happy monday, hoddlers. May’s monthly look-ahead comes a day late!

Well this is it. This is the month of months. A season that began with Nuno Espiritu Santo as manager and Harry Kane looking towards the outs ends with Antonio Conte at the helm and Spurs knock-knock-knockin’ on the Top Four’s door.

The boys in lillywhite took a significant step towards that during Sunday’s 3-1 victory against Leicester - with incredible performances from Cristian Romero, Heung-min Son and Dejan Kulusevski.

We all know what’s coming: The North London Derby. Book it. That’s slated for May 12 (a Thursday?!) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium because Arsenal postponed the fixture from earlier this year due to non-covid squad issues (remember that? Your hoddler-in-chief does).

And it isn’t even the only NLD on the table for this month. The women take on the Gunners on May 4. Tottenham Hotspur Women have dropped four of their last five (two against Chelsea) but that doesn’t take away the job Rehanne Skinner and company have done this season.

But all the world’s attention will be on the men. It has been one heck of a season that started with a Manager of the Month getting a sack only weeks after being awarded the title, an exit from the Conference League because of legitimate covid issues and a January transfer window that reinvigorated the squad.

The developments have been dizzying, and this season has taught me how foolhardy it would be to predict how it will end. Other matches to come include Liverpool, Burnley and a relegated Norwich.

Top Four is still very much up for grabs. These next two weeks are going to exact a toll on your hoddler-in-chief’s emotions. If anyone has any tips on how to cope, do leave them in the comments.

Tottenham Hotspur Men remaining schedule: At Liverpool (7 May), Arsenal (12 May), Burnley (15 May), at Norwich (23 May)

Tottenham Hotspur Women remaining schedule: At Arsenal (4 May), Leicester (8 May)

Fitzie’s track of the day: You Never Can Tell (C’est La Vie), by the Jerry Garcia Band

