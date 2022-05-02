Tottenham Hotspur’s kits for 2022-23 have leaked and it’s a mixed bag

It’s kit leak season, everyone! In the midst of all the chaos surrounding the English Premier League, supporters are seeing what their club will wear next season when it kicks off in August. Tottenham Hotspur have had numerous hints over the last few months as to what their kits will look like, but the ever-reliable Footy Headlines has the goods on the home and third kit:

The home kit is whatever. There will be some strong feelings about the yellow trim, but it’s a simple white kit as we all expect by now. It’s clean and fine.

That third kit, though. Oh baby. Let’s get weird!

I have long been a supporter of the belief that third kits should be weird as hell while the home and away kits should be contrasting colors and fairly standard. This is almost psychedelic in nature and there will be numerous jokes about wearing this kit while listening to Phish or the Grateful Dead. That’s okay, because I love the kit and will definitely be getting one.

If you’re curious about the away kit, here’s a reminder of what to expect:

Footy Headlines | Tottenham Hotspur's 22-23 away strip (release in more than 12 months) leaked. The #Tottenham 22-23 away uniform will be launched in June / July 2022.

—

What are your thoughts? #THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/sJ9nK1eA4H — SpursRelated™ (@Spurs_Related_) May 8, 2021

Woof.

Can we go back to the drawing board on those?