Norwich City vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch

The quest for Champions League football ends today in Norwich, and Tottenham Hotspur Football Club have the best position they could ask for: Get a point and you’re in.

Spurs have had a string of good form and good luck down the stretch, including hammering Arsenal 3-0, then watching them fold like a cheap suit on the road at Newcastle United. Despite all of the ups and downs, the feeling of dread back in November when this team was struggling to put together a competent attack, it brings us to today. Antonio Conte even said back in April that getting top four would be a miracle, and yet here we are. The door is open and Spurs just need to walk through it.

Norwich have been relegated for awhile and have absolutely nothing to play for. Prior to their 1-1 draw against Wolves last Sunday, the Canaries had been shutout in four straight matches while giving up twelve goals. Needless to say, they’ve been awful this season and deserve that 20th place. Despite the little scare a few days ago regarding an illness, Conte has said everyone’s ready to go. There’s also that little matter of trying to get Sonny a golden boot.

Let’s finish the job.

Lineups

Lineups will be posted one hour prior to kickoff.

How to Watch

Norwich City vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Carrow Road, Norwich, Norfolk, England

Time: 11:00 AM ET, 4:00 PM UK

TV: SyFy (US)

Streaming: Peacock (US), DAZN (CAN)

