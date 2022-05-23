The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Monday, May 23

Good morning and happy monday, hoddlers

What a way to end the season, eh? Tottenham crushed Norwich 5-0, we saw beautiful goals from Dejan Kulusevski and Heung-min Son, Harry Kane got another and Spurs finished fourth.

And hey - Sonny won the Golden Boot! Take a look a this:

Sonny’s new footwear has your hoddler-in-chief thinking. Why doesn’t everyone own a pair of gold kicks?

Adding gold to any garment is a power move, but on shoes? Doubly so. It’s like walking on gold wherever you go. Just take a look at Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry:

"It's gotta be the shoes!"

Check out the sweet kicks Steph Curry is wearing tonight. pic.twitter.com/ro2tda9vNm — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 27, 2014

But I think this gold-shoe trend can go beyond the pitch or the hardwood. Take a look at these spiky ones.

Because those are a great option for men for whom gold simply won’t make them stand out enough. The spikes add that extra cool and danger factor that smooth gold shoes just don’t have. I would caution those wearing this shoe though to perhaps not play footsie on any dates.

If you’re looking for something a little more casual, how about these gold Nike trainers?

I personally would recommend wearing these with gold socks and gold trousers, because you can’t have too much gold in your ensemble at any given point in time.

And they are a little more understated than the spiky gold shoes, too. Though these ones have laces (gold laces). I’m not sure how effort I would want to put into slipping on my golden shoes.

What about gold shoes with Velcro straps? Are those a thing?

Fitzie’s track of the day: The Rubberband Man, by The Spinners

