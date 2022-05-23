Fraser Forster to have Tottenham medical this week ahead of free agent signing

As previously stated, Tottenham Hotspur are said to want to make at least six signings this summer in order to appease head coach Antonio Conte. It looks like one of them is going to be Fraser Forster. Mike McGrath in the Telegraph tweeted today that Forster, formerly reserve goalkeeper at Southampton, is having a medical at Tottenham this week ahead of a free agent move to Spurs.

Fraser Forster set for #THFC medical this week with deal for England goalkeeper as a free agent to be closed in the coming days, after Southampton departure #Spurs #SaintsFC — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) May 23, 2022

We’ve already talked about about Forster in regards to him being unfavorably compared to Tottenham’s previous links with West Brom’s Sam Johnstone. I won’t rehash that argument again — suffice it to say that Tottenham’s goals signing an English backup goalkeeper are to a) provide a safe enough pair of hands for when your primary keeper goes down and to play passably well in the early rounds of domestic cups, and b) have a cheap and easy way to boost homegrown squad numbers ahead of European competition next season. Forster isn’t my first choice for the position, but he does capably fill both roles.

What this likely means is that we can probably expect that Forster’s signing will be announced next week sometime, and possibly on June 1 when the transfer window officially opens. It also means that his Southampton contract technically expires at the end of June, or Spurs might have had this locked down a while ago. A reserve GK is one of the six positions Spurs are planning on targeting this summer, along with RWB, LWB, LCB, CM, and reserve ST.

At least we can’t quibble that Spurs are dragging their feet and waiting for deadline day deals this time, right? (Some people will inevitably still quibble.)