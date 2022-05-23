Tottenham to play preseason match vs. Sevilla in Korea on July 16

Tottenham Hotspur’s preseason tour to South Korea is set, and they’ll be meeting up with an old friend while they’re there. The club announced that Spurs are set to play Sevilla in the second match of the Coupang Play Series on Wednesday, July 13. The match will take place at the Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, a city just to the south of the Korean capital of Seoul.

We can confirm we will face @SevillaFC in the second match of our pre-season tour of Korea this summer, supported by the Club’s Principal Partner, @AIAGroup_Press.

#CoupangPlaySeries — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 23, 2022

This is particularly exciting because, unless something happens that prevents it, Tottenham’s players will get to catch up with our ol’ buddy Erik Lamela, who now plays for Sevilla!

Spurs’ first preseason match in Korea will be against a Korean XI, dubbed “Team K-League” on Wednesday, July 13.

This is the first ever Spurs overseas preseason trip to South Korea, a country that is soccer mad, especially for national hero Son Heung-Min. Tottenham’s release states that Spurs are the most watched and supported overseas professional football club in South Korea. The match will not be televised, but is set to be streamed on Tottenham’s forthcoming streaming services SPURSPLAY which will debut probably early on in the summer.

In addition to the trip to Korea, David Ornstein reported a few weeks ago that Spurs are also working on some sort of stopover, or short tour to the nation of Israel, though nothing has been officially announced.