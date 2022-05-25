The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Wednesday, May 25

I don’t even know where to begin. Or what to say. Everything feels ... there aren’t words.

I have spent much of the afternoon and evening trembling. With sorrow. with rage.

On one of my running trails in Connecticut is a memorial to Sandy Hook. It’s in a park overlooking the Long Island Sound. Every time I run through that park I look over to the right of my shoulder, and glance at the long list of names lost on that day.

It’s on a stone slab.

“REMEMBER NEWTOWN”.

There are no words. None. And so I find myself struggling to write. There is only one thing on my mind tonight. So please do forgive me for broaching the subject.

Queen are my favourite band ever, and in 2016, Queen + Adam Lambert performed at the Isle of Wight Festival.

Lambert had dedicated the song to the victims of the Orlando nightclub shooting “and anybody that has been victim of senseless violence or hatred”.

Brian May did some interview about that performance, and how Lambert delivered a transcendent performance for May’s song Who Wants to Live Forever, a ballad that originally appeared on Queen’s A Kind of Magic album.

I was quite moved when I first listened to it. It was a beautiful performance.

I find it moving tonight..

Tell your family and friends today that you love them.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Who Wants to Live Forever, by Queen + Adam Lambert

