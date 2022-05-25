DONE DEAL: Dane Scarlett pens contract extension at Tottenham through 2026

Good news, Dane Scarlett fans! Tottenham Hotspur announced today that the young academy graduate striker has signed a new contract at the club through 2026! Rejoice!

Congratulations on the new deal, Dane! — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 25, 2022

With all respect to Troy Parrott, Dane, 18, is the youngster who has garnered the most excitement over the past couple of seasons. Rising to the level of “hey this kid looks pretty good” under former manager Jose Mourinho last season, Dane made seven appearances for the first team this year, mostly in the Conference League group stages and the FA Cup. He had one brief Premier League cameo in the 4-0 win over Leeds in February, and made his first team debut at the age of 16, becoming the youngest ever Tottenham debutant.

Weirdly, Dane had no goals this season, either for the first team or in the Premier League 2, but that should not downplay his ability or talent. His ceiling is pretty dang high, so it’s likely that he’s going to head out for his first loan next season. I’m not sure what level he’ll go to — he’s young, so I’d suspect somewhere in the League 2 or League 1 level where he can spend a year playing with, and getting kicked by, grown-ups. He’s probably at best a few years away from Spurs’ first team, so now’s the time to send our fledgeling out into the world to see what he can do.

The contract represents a pretty substantial belief in his ability by the club. They obviously think highly of him, though his path to the first team is going to be blocked not just by Harry Kane but also by whomever they sign to back him up this summer. So a loan will be a good option, but it’s also great that Spurs are just willing to keep him around.