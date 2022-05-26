The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Thursday, May 26

Good morning, hoddlers.

The goose is one my least favourite animals. They’ve chased me on multiple occassions, poop everywhere and are extremely territorial.

I don’t like them.

But I really like baby geese. Check out this cute thing:

This baby barnacle goose at @HolkhamEstate would like you all to have a lovely Tuesday ☺️ pic.twitter.com/B6r1kQDRRo — Nick Acheson (@themarshtit) May 24, 2022

Every spring at the Connecticut park I visit geese’s eggs hatch, and out pop little goose chicks. These brown-yellow creatures look so sweet dutifully picking away at the grass as their parents stand guard.

Two years ago one mother goose remained on her nest for at least a month. I went to the park nearly every day that spring, and every day she was there regardless of the time. It was in front of the bench I would typically go to. I would go to a different bench, not daring going near a mother goose.

The other day this year’s new geese were already in the water. In the front led the head goose, followed by three gooselings, another adult goose, three more gooselings and a caboose goose.

There must be a dozen or so baby geese at the park. If only they could remain that way forever, until their demonistic instincts kick in.

But for now and the weeks ahead I’ll stare admiringly at them as they grow little by little. The various goose gangs congregate and remain in the park, even as the city prepares for some Memorial Day bash. This park belongs to the geese, apparently.

Baby geese make me happy.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Alright for Now, by Tom Petty

