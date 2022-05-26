Harry Kane to appear on Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon tonight

American Tottenham Hotspur supporters may want to go to bed a little later than usual tonight. According to Dan Kilpatrick in the Evening Standard, Spurs striker Harry Kane is in New York and will appear on late night variet show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this evening. The show begins at 11:35 p.m. on NBC.

Kane is one of three guests on the program along with actor Channing Tatum, and musical guests singer-songwriter Lainey Wilson, and Machine Gun Kelly.

It might seem a little weird that an English football star is appearing on American late-night television, but Kane’s probably pretty high on the list of most famous athletes in the world. Bless him, Kane’s not the most charismatic dudes I’ve ever known, but Fallon is also a decent interviewer, so this could be either a really interesting late night segment or incredibly cringe. Either way — must-see TV, amirite?

Kane has also signaled that he is (again) happy at Tottenham under Antonio Conte after helping lead Spurs to a top four finish and a return to the Champions League. According to Kilpatrick, Kane is now “open” to extending his contract at Spurs, which currently expires in 2024, but is waiting to start talks until he learns the results of Fabio Paratici’s talks with Conte about the Italian manager’s future. Those talks are scheduled to happen in a few days.

In truth, Kane doesn’t really have anywhere to go at the moment, but if Conte were to decide to leave Spurs this summer, that could change his calculus. It’s extremely unlikely the club would sanction a move this summer, but if he wanted out he’d probably just wind down his contract and leave on a free transfer in two years. That, however, doesn’t seem very likely based on everything we’re hearing coming out of the club. I can see Kane agreeing to a medium term contract on super high wages that takes him into his 30s, and that gives him time to break Jimmy Greaves’ scoring record and possibly even a chance to catch Alan Shearer.

We’ll probably know more in a few days!