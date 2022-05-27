WATCH Harry Kane on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

There are probably some of you who stayed up late last night to watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC that normally would not have. Why? Because Harry Edward Kane MBE was on the show. Kane was in New York to appear on American late night television, appearing (somewhat hilariously) on a show that also featured notorious blood-drinker Machine Gun Kelly and country singer Lainey Wilson.

I’m old and turn into a pumpkin at 10 pm, so I didn’t say up to watch it live. I did however catch it on YouTube this morning, and now so can you! Watch Harry’s entire segment below!

Unsurprisingly, it took less than two minutes for the subject to turn to Tom Brady, the New England and Tampa Bay quarterback who has been a source of inspiration for Kane throughout his career. Also unsurprisingly, Fallon asked if he can kick a field goal for an NFL team (answer: yes, he can).

Fallon’s studio audience on the evening was comprised of all members of the United States military, and Kane shared the story of how he and his England teammates trained with the Royal Marines ahead of the last World Cup.

Fallon ended the segment by challenging Kane to a game of mini-foosball on his desk (which was fun but it would’ve been better if he’d invited him outside to kick balls on Rockefeller Plaza). Harry won 2-0.

The segment was... fine. Predictably anodyne and kinda enjoyable, though Tottenham was only mentioned once in the segment by Harry himself. Would’ve been great to, y’know, tell the legions of American Fallon-watchers what team he actually players for (aside from England). But that’s a quibble. Harry didn’t fall flat on his face, Fallon was only mildly cringey, and the whole thing was just good harmless fun.

And Fallon didn’t say “the Hotspurs.” So bonus.