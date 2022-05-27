Tottenham to play preseason match vs. Roma in Israel

Tottenham Hotspur’s preseason foreign tour has finally taken shape. As rumored a couple of weeks ago, Tottenham will be heading to Israel at the conclusion of their South Korea tour for a one match preseason stopover in the Holy Land. Now, we know Spurs’ opponent — it’s Europa Conference League champions Roma and and former Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho. The match will take place on Saturday, July 30 in Haifa.

We are delighted to announce that our men’s first team will travel to Israel in pre-season to compete in the I-Tech Cup against Italian side @OfficialASRoma



All the details ⤵️ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 27, 2022

Whoof. Well, THIS isn’t a meaningless preseason friendly that’s nonetheless fraught with pointless narrative at ALL, is it? There’s a lot in this matchup that makes me side-eye the club. For starters, despite the historic Jewish connections to the club, there’s going to be a not-insignificant percentage of the fanbase that’s going to be at minimum displeased with the choice of location due to... let’s just call it socioeconomic reasons — as well as a not insignificant percentage of the fanbase that’s perfectly fine with it, even supportive. But the choice is a divisive one.

Secondly, there’s the matter of our old friend Jose. After winning the Conference League trophy in a typically Jose sufferball 1-0 win over Feyenoord on Wednesday, Jose talked about being “family” with all the clubs he’s managed... and didn’t mention Spurs.

| Mourinho: "I'm a fan of Porto, of Inter, of Chelsea, I'm crazy about Real Madrid and now I'm a fan of Roma. I belong to those who make a family with me, who are looking for a goal." @RadioestadioN — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 25, 2022

This is indisputably funny on a certain level. I actually laughed out loud reading that tweet. The feeling’s mutual, buddy! But gotta say I’m not especially wild about a reunion so soon after the divorce papers have been signed.

I gotta think that there’s a reason why Tottenham chose THIS match at THIS location for a preseason game, but I’m also not going to make too much of a stink over what is basically a brazen attempt to make some money overseas and play a tune-up against a Europa League quality opponent. The banter’s going to be obnoxious, though.