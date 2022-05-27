Conte meeting with Spurs today with “optimism” he will stay

According to multiple sources close to Tottenham Hotspur this morning, the anticipated meeting between head coach Antonio Conte and Managing Director of Football Fabio Paratici is likely taking place this very minute in Turin, Italy. Let’s call it the “Paisan Summit.”

I would give anything at all to be a (presumably Italian-speaking) fly on the wall wherever they’re having their meetings. The two are reportedly meeting not only to finally secure Conte’s immediate plans for next season, specifically whether he intends to return as Tottenham head coach or not, but also to discuss in specific terms Spurs’ plans for the summer transfer window.

Conte has been notoriously cagy about his plans for next season and has repeatedly not given assurances as to whether he wants to return to the club. Spurs have given indications that they are planning to fully back him in the transfer window this summer, to the extent that they even publicly announced a £150m injection of funds, the majority of which will be used for player acquisitions.

The Athletic and Evening Standard are both reporting that the club feels “increasingly confident” that Conte will return as manager next season. Spurs have been strongly linked with a left-sided central defender — Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni and RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol are supposedly at the top of the list — and Tottenham are said to want to purchase two wingbacks, a central midfielder, and a forward who can play across the front line. Spurs are expected to announce the signing of reserve goalkeeper Fraser Forster, late of Southampton, as soon as today.

Who knows when we’ll know the results of the Paisan Summit — it might be later today, it might dribble out over the weekend. But we should know more soon. At least it sounds like good news.